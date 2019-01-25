Modi most trusted leader, Rahul distant second: Survey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most trusted political leader in a national survey with an approval rating of 53 per cent, as Congress President Rahul Gandhi came a distant second at 26.9 per cent.

However, in South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Gandhi emerged a more popular leader, according to findings of the the "Firstpost-IPSOS National Trust Survey" in which 34,470 individuals from 291 urban wards and 690 villages participated. The survey would be published on Saturday.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee polled 4 per cent and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati polled 2 per cent votes. In the survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also scored high, especially in the Hindi heartland states. "Respondents rate the Modi-led government highly in the Hindi heartland and in western India," a statement said on Friday. Findings also suggest greater trust for regional parties in their respective states, mainly in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Among public institutions, Indians trust the Office of the Prime Minister of the country the most (75 per cent) topping even the Supreme Court (73 per cent) and Parliament (72 per cent). The institution of the Principal Opposition party gets only 53 per cent approval," the statement said.