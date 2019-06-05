Modi pledges for cleaner planet on World Environment Day

New Delhi: On World Environment Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to ensure a cleaner planet and said living in harmony with the nature will lead to a better future.

"Our planet and environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today, on World Environment Day, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet. Living in harmony with nature will lead to a better future," Modi tweeted.

He also shared a video where he can be seen visiting various places with natural beauty.

The day has been celebrated annually since 1974 across the globe for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.