Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties over phone

[Russia], Jan 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the development of bilateral relations and current international issues.

According to the Kremlin, President Putin had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday.

Both the leaders exchanged New Year greetings and confirmed their commitment to further developing the privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, and agreed to continue top-level contacts.

Earlier on December 30, President Putin greeted Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind in his annual New Year message. In a press release from the Kremlin, Putin noted that the passing year has been marked with an important milestone in the Indo-Russian relations, as it completed 70 years. Appreciating the outcome of bilateral contacts in 2017, the Russian President expressed confidence in further advancing the privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India in politics, trade, economy, science, technology and culture as key areas in the upcoming year. Putin also praised on India's expanding constructive cooperation within the United Nations (UN), BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and other multilateral bodies in the interests of solving current regional and global issues. (ANI)