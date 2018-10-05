Modi-Putin summit: India-Russia bilateral, 20 key pacts to be signed

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in India on Thursday for the two-day annual India-Russia bilateral summit. He will hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

India and Russia are likely to sign over 20 key pacts in areas ranging from defence, nuclear energy, space and economy.

One of the expected outcomes of the summit is the joint India-Russia counter-terrorism exercise, Indra-2018, set to be held between November 18 and 28. Further, the $5 billion S-400 air defence systems deal is expected to be signed.

The Russian head of the state, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation, was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. The Prime Minister hosted a private dinner for the Russian president at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday night, and both leaders talked about a host of issues including bilateral cooperation and strategic issues.