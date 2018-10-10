Modi, Rahul condole deaths in Uttar Pradesh train derailment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi condoled the deaths of passengers in a train accident in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Wednesday.

At least six people died and over 60 were injured after the New Farakka Express derailed around 6.05 a.m. on Wednesday near Harchandpur, Rae Bareli.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Raebareli. Condolences to the bereaved families and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Uttar Pradesh government, Railways and NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) are ensuring all possible assistance at the site of the accident," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi in his condolence message said that he was pained by the deaths in the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "I am pained and shocked by the accident of New Farakka Express due to derailment. I condole and pray for those who lost their family members in the accident," Gandhi said in a Facebook post. "I hope that the government takes all possible measures for the rescue and relief operation and also takes proper care of the people who have been injured in the train accident," he added. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. He also announced Rs one lakh for the those with grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed, and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured.

