'Modi' symbolises corruption, says Rahul

[India], Mar. 18 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday continued his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and compared him with businessmen accused of committing fraud - Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

While addressing the 84th Congress Plenary Session here Rahul asserted 'Modi' symbolises the collusion between India's biggest crony capitalists and the Prime Minister of India.

"The man who looted banks, Nirav Modi shares a similar name to the Prime Minister and the most corrupt man in cricket also shares the same name Modi. What does Modi actually mean? The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India's biggest crony capitalists and the Prime Minister of India," Gandhi said at the 84th Congress Plenary Session here.

Gandhi also tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and compared the latter to the Kauravas. "Centuries ago, there was a huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant. The Pandavas were humble and fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, Congress is designed to fight for the truth," he said. He further took a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his daughter Sonali Jaitley. "You can steal Rs. 33,000 crore from the banks and the BJP government will protect you. Finance Minister will go silent because he and his daughter work for crony capitalists," he added. Reiterating his point of the BJP spreading fear in the minds of the people, Gandhi gave the example of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, who was murdered in September 2017. "They told Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi, question us and you will die. They tell our honest businessman to shut up and allow corrupt officers to extort their hard earned money. They tell our farmers to work for nothing," he said. He further added that the BJP and the RSS want to damage the pillars of democracy. "BJP has spread fear. People from press are scared, for the first time, we saw four Supreme Court judges running to public for justice. There is a difference between RSS and Congress, we respect the country's institutions whereas they want to finish them. They only want one institution that is RSS," Gandhi concluded. (ANI)