Modi to hold 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0' to help students with exam stress

New Delhi: A total of 2000 students, parents and teachers will be participating at Talkatora stadium from all over India in another edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 on January 29, 2019.

According to the ministry of human resource development, it is a unique interaction where students, teachers, parents and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come together to discuss issues related to exams and the stress connected to that.

For first time, according to MHRD, students from all over India and also Indian students residing abroad are participating as compared to last year where only Delhi and NCR students were called.

The participants from abroad include from countries like Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. Participants also include college students from 24 states and Union Territories who would be participating in the programme. Already, 675 students from many States and Union Territories have arrived in the national capital, the education ministry said. This year a cultural programme of 10 minutes has also been included in which the bright student winners from Kala Utsav contest, their parents and teachers will be performing. A short film on initiatives taken by the MHRD will be shown highlighting the steps taken since last year's Pariksha Pe Charcha, to reduce exam related stress.