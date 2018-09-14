Modi to ring in birthday in Varanasi with several welfare programmes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observes the day, September 17, as 'Sewa Diwas' across India with the party leaders organising various welfare programmes like cleanliness drives and blood donation camps.

According to sources, the Prime Minister, this time, will cut his birthday cake with children of a school in Varanasi and will later announce a slew of development schemes worth crores of rupees.

Some of these projects include inauguration of a ring road and foundation stone-laying ceremony of two hospitals for women, worth Rs. 20 crore each. The Prime Minister, sources say, will also lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital, which is estimated to cost Rs. 600 crores. Officials are busy making preparations for Prime Minister Modi's visit, where he will criss-cross the city to initiate the programmes. He is also likely to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participate in the event to start corridor construction of the temple. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will address a gathering at the Banaras Hindu University, said informed sources.