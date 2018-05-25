'Modi wave' to crash in 2019: Survey reveals 47% don't want NDA in power

New Delhi: A survey conducted by ABP-CSDS has predicted losses for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, both of which are scheduled go for assembly elections later this year as well as a decrease in the much-touted general elections scheduled early next year.

According to the Mood of the Nation survey, almost 47% of the total 15,859 respondents are of the opinion that the Modi government does not deserve to be voted back to power in 2019. Less than two of every five or 39% thought it deserved a second chance, with the rest being non-committal.

According to the survey, the Congress would get 49 percent vote share in Madhya Pradesh if Assembly elections were held in the state today. The BJP would be a distant second in the state with 34 percent vote share.

In Rajasthan, the ABP-CSDS survey predicts that Congress is likely to make huge gains. According to the survey, if the state goes to polls today, the Congress could bag 44 percent votes as against the BJP’s 39 percent.

Earlier this year, the Congress won four out of six assembly by-polls and two parliamentary by-polls in the state. The BJP has been without a state unit here for over a month now after Ashok Parnami, who was held responsible for the bypoll loss, resigned as the state party president on March 16.

According to the survey, the Hindu votes are nearly split down the middle on the question on whether the Modi regime should be given another chance with 44% exhibiting a pro-government stand and 42% taking an anti-government position.

“Out of all Hindu communities, Dalits and Adivasis, who have also been victims of violence and atrocities, were found to be most vociferous in their opposition to the government at 55% and 43% respectively. Dominant OBC communities are also quite opposed (42%) to the present government,” the survey found.

According to the survey, 32% of the voter have said they would vote for the BJP in the event of a snap Lok Sabha election. At the start of the year, the same survey had found out that 34% of the voters would do so. This two percent drop in a five-month period, is another indicator a declining trend that Modi government is becoming less and less popular among the voters.

Interestingly, a similar survey in 2013, nine months before the 2014 national elections, had predicted the same results for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Back then 39% had been against giving the UPA another chance, 31% had been in favor and 30% had been noncommittal. When the results were out, the UPA was routed as the alliance managed to win only 60 seats.