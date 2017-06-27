Modi world's most important PM: Israeli daily

Jerusalem: "Wake up: the most important PM of the world is coming," is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Israel, the first by an Indian premier, is described in an article in one of the leading Israeli business daily.

Business daily The Marker in a feature story in its Hebrew edition discussing Indo-Israel ties says that Israelis had set up huge expectations from US President Donald Trump's visit to the Jewish state but "he didn't say much" while Modi, a leader of 1.25 billion people enjoying massive popularity and representing one of the fastest growing economies of the world deserves a lot of attention.

"Next week, the Indian Prime Minister, my friend, Narendra Modi will arrive in Israel. This is a historic visit to Israel. In the 70 years of the country's existence, no Indian Prime Minister has ever visited and this is further expression of the state of Israel's military, economic and diplomatic strength," Israeli PM Netanyahu stressed, adding, ""This is a very significant step in strengthening relations between the two countries." Modi's three day visit starting July 4 is aimed at commemorating 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The Indian prime minister is scheduled to have dinner with Netanyahu following his arrival to Israel on July 4. He would be meeting the Israeli Premier again for discussions the following day. Modi would also call upon Israel's President Reuven Rivlin on July 5 and the leader of opposition, Isaac Herzog. Around 4,000 people of Indian origin would be attending an address by Modi in the evening of July 5 in Tel Aviv.