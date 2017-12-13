'Modiji helps me the most, how can I hate him,' says Rahul

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, who takes over as Congress president on Saturday, has asserted that his political rivalry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not extend to hatred. In fact, he said, he feels only love.

"I can have two reactions when they say something about my father who I love, when they abuse me. I can either hate or love even more. The more they place hurdles before me, the stronger I get. Modiji helps me the most, how can I hate him?" said Mr Gandhi in an interview to Gujarati news channel GSTV. "There is zero anger or hatred in me," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, who returned to Delhi on Tuesday after wrapping up an intense campaign for the Gujarat assembly elections, is confident that his party is set to reverse the trend of the state choosing BJP for the last 22 years.

"The BJP is afraid in this election," he said in the interview, his first after being elected unopposed as Congress chief. He said all the issues that he has brought up in his aggressive campaign to attack the BJP with are issues of the people. "I only say what Gujarat is saying, what the people have told me their problems are. The BJP is afraid of what the people are saying, not of what Rahul Gandhi is saying," he said.

In his election speeches in Gujarat, Gandhi has attempted to consolidate the support of groups who are seen to be upset with the BJP, urging farmers and traders to punish the ruling party over PM Modi's economic policies like the notes ban and new national tax GST, that he alleges have brought them to their knees. He has also strategically partnered with young caste leaders like Hardik Patel, the face of the Patel or Patidar agitation for reservation, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and backward caste leader Alpesh Thakore, hoping to win votes from the key communities they lead.

Campaigning for the Gujarat election, seen as a direct battle between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi as their parties prep for the 2019 national election, ended on Tuesday. It was bitter and many times personal, with both leaders accusing the other side of vicious attacks and insults. With Mr Gandhi set to succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi as Congress president two days before votes are counted, PM Modi has pitched the Gujarat contest as "development vs dynasty."

Rahul Gandhi has been credited, even by BJP ally the Shiv Sena, of having shed his former image of a reluctant leader in the Gujarat campaign. He insisted nothing has changed. "It's not a makeover. They used a lot of money and people to distort my image. I believe in the truth, I speak the truth and the truth is out," said Mr Gandhi, who has been lampooned for years on social media and otherwise by BJP supporters.

Gujarat votes tomorrow in the second and last phase of the assembly elections in 93 constituencies. 89 constituencies had voted in the first phase on Saturday. Results will be announced on Monday, December 18.

The Gujarat assembly has 182 seats and a party needs to win 92 to have a majority and form government in the state. The BJP had won 116 seats in the 2012 Lok Sabha election. The Congress had won 60.