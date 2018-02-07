Modi's 90-minute speech: Top ten quotes and full video

New Delhi: It was a no holds barred attack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Congress and the Gandhi family in Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the former raised questions on the legacy of the party as well as its current leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Attacking the basic ideology of the Congress party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader went on to question the appointment of Jawaharlal Nehru as the first Prime Minister of India. Accusing the Congress of muzzling democracy in the country, the Prime Minister said that Congress did injustice to even Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

) If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have been the first PM of the country, entire Kashmir would have been ours.

) You sent Hindu men to jail for marrying twice, but you have a problem sending a Muslim man to jail.

) You divided India. Even after 70 years of Independence, 125 crore people of India continue to suffer because of the poison you sowed. Not a single day passes when people of India are not punished for your sins.

) Democracy is not a gift from Congress or Nehru ji, democracy flows in our veins. Nobody in India needs lessons on democracy from the Congress Party. Please look at our rich history where there are many examples of rich democratic traditions that date back centuries ago

) I don't know if I should call it arrogance or lack of knowledge when they say Jawaharlal Nehru brought democracy to India. There was democracy in India even during the era of Lichhvi kingdom and Gautam Buddha.

) We cannot forget how the Congress insulted Shri Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, a proud son of Andhra Pradesh. They humiliated him.

) In December, did we witness an 'election' or coronation for the post of Congress President (on Rahul)? One youngster (Shehzad Poonawalla) raised his voice about this as well

) For decades, one party devoted all their energies to serving one family. The interests of the nation were looked over just for the interests of one family

) We were also in favour of Telangana. But this is the outcome of hurried-bifurcation keeping polls in mind. Nobody in India needs lessons on democracy from the Congress Party

) Congress leader tore an ordinance brought by a Prime Minister, so they have no right to teach us about democracy. It does not suit them. How did the Congress act in Kerala, how did they treat the Akali Dal in Punjab, how did they behave in Tamil Nadu? Why did Congress dismiss so many state governments at their will? This is no commitment to democracy in Congress.