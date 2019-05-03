Modi's diplomacy helped in Azhar's designation as global terrorist, says Goyal

[India], May 3 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy and friendly relations with world leaders helped in the designation of Masood Azhar by the United Nations as an international terrorist.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "PM Modi used diplomacy to deal with terrorism and his friendly relations with popular leaders of the globe have helped India in getting the United Nations (UN) designate Masood Azhar as an international terrorist."

Praising Modi, Goyal said, "India's emerging power in economy, diplomacy and the fight against terrorism should be credited to PM Modi and his leadership. The process of designating Masood Azhar as a global terrorist started in 2009 but Congress' leadership was weak. Today every citizen is proud that India has emerged as a powerful nation under PM Modi led NDA government."

"Those who doubt and raise questions on surgical strikes and Balakot air strike find themselves standing for the terrorists, unfortunately," he added.

Goyal said, "BJP always supported the fight against terrorism no matter whose government it was. We hope that opposition never let down India's pride and defeat the intentions of terrorists...Even while in opposition, former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee went to UN (for India's campaign) against terrorism. But now the opposition leaders are questioning our army and government, which is very unfortunate."

Commenting on Cyclone Fani, the Railway minister said, "Cyclone Fani is considered the most dangerous in the past four decades. We pray for safety for all in Odisha and West Bengal."

The Centre has discussed with state governments. We will provide all possible help in the cyclone. Railways and Aviation sectors have prepared and we hope that there is not much loss in this cyclone, the Railways minister added.

On being asked who will win in the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Goyal said, "BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani will win and Congress president Rahul Gandhi has become a challenger instead."

He said, "Congress party is for the rich while BJP works for every section of society including the middle class...Under the Congress party, there were massive scams that made the country weak."

He questioned, "Why a businessman gives Rs 4 to 5 lakh as rent for Rahul Gandhi's Rs 1 crore farmhouse. The company paying rent was scam-tainted and was under investigation in 2012-13. Rahul Gandhi should tell this to the people of Amethi and Wayanad."

"Gandhi should make public details about the National Herald scam. Congress betrayed people of Amethi and Raebareily by keeping them in poverty," he added. (ANI)