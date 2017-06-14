Mohan Bhagwat is ideal candidate for president: Shiv Sena

[India], June 14 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is the ideal candidate for president.

Urging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to name a candidate for the upcoming president polls, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI, "Till now, our opinion has not been sought in the regard. We have heard that the BJP has constituted a three member committee in the connection."

"What we want is that the BJP should propose a name then there should be a discussion. Uddhav Thackeray ji has said that for Shiv Sena Mohan Bhagwat ji is the deserving candidate for the post of President of the nation and the party collectively bats for him," he added.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the past had said he had suggested Bhagwat's name for the post of President of India. Responding to a poser on Sharad Pawar's candidature for the top post, Thackeray took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president is his guru, adding it's difficult to guess what is in ones heart. "Suggested Mohan Bhagwat's name, haven't discussed Sharad Pawar. Pawar is Modi's guru, can't say what's in one's heart," Thackeray said. With President Pranab Mukherjee's term drawing to a close, there were reports that the RSS chief was one of the contenders and Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamna, also threw its weight behind Bhagwat. (ANI)