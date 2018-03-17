Molestation case: HP high court stays probe against actor Jeetendra

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday stayed the probe in a molestation case registered against veteran actor Jeetendra.

He had filed a plea in the high court seeking a stay on the probe initiated after an FIR was registered against him on his cousin's complaint.

As per the complainant, Jeetendra sexually assaulted her in Shimla in January 1971. At that time, the actor was 28 years old and the complainant was 18.

She said that the actor "arranged" for her to join him on a film shooting schedule in Shimla where he later assaulted her in an inebriated state.

Following the complaint, the Shimla Police, on March 7, had booked the veteran actor under section 354 (assault on woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in New Shimla.