Moment of truth: CBSE declares Class 12th result

[India], May 28 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday declared the examination results of the Senior Secondary School Examinations (Class 12) which were conducted in March and April this year.

The CBSE hosted its result on the internet with technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of the Government of India.

Apart from this, the result is also available on all the official website of the CBSE.

This result was announced after much delay due to the controversy with the Marks Moderation Policy. Earlier on Friday, the CBSE decided to not to move the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court instructions stating that evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year should be done as per the grace marks policy. Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to the students in exams for difficult questions. In a reply to plea filed by parents and some students, the Delhi High Court earlier instructed the board to follow its 'moderation policy'. Under the moderation policy, students are awarded up to 15 percent extra marks in certain papers if the questions are deemed to be difficult. (ANI)