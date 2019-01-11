Money-laundering case: Delhi court grants interim protection from arrest to Vadra's close aide

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Manoj Arora, an alleged close aide of businessman Robert Vadra, in connection with a money laundering case against him.

The Patiala House Court also ordered Arora to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday and join the investigation.

Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

On January 5, the ED had moved Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking the issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Arora.

The agency had alleged that Arora indulged in money laundering practices and did not appear for hearing despite repeated summons. In its plea, the ED claimed that Arora arranged funds for Vadra's undeclared assets overseas. It further alleged that the proceeds of crime used to channelise funds from the UAE. The ED had also sought a red corner notice to prevent Arora from fleeing India. (ANI)