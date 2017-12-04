Money laundering case: Delhi court to hear bail plea of Moin Qureshi

[India], December 04 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday will hear the bail plea of meat exporter Moin Qureshi in a money laundering case, just days after high court rejected the controversial businessman's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Last week, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea, saying that there was no illegality in Qureshi's arrest.

Qureshi was arrested on August 25 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

While opposing the Qureshi's plea, the ED and the Centre contested that "questioning of his arrest was an 'abuse' of the legal process" and told the court that there were serious charges of hawala transactions against him.

Qureshi is accused of hawala transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators Parvez Ali of Turkman Gate and M/s South Delhi Money Changer (DAMINI) in Greater Kailash-1. (ANI)