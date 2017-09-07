Money laundering case: HC to hear Aslam Wani's bail plea today

[India], Sep 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear the bail plea filed by Mohammad Aslam Wani, who was arrested in connection with a decade-old money laundering case, involving Kashmiri separatist Shabir Shah.

The plea claims that the accused was wrongly implicated on the case. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma had sought response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by September 7 on the plea.

The court, which had denied bail to Shah on August 22, posted the bail application for hearing on September 7.

In his application moved through advocate MS Khan, 36-year-old Wani said that there was no material/evidence that he had indulged in making money by selling the weapons or that he ever supplied money to anyone including Shah, before or after 2005. He said that he was innocent and there was no chance of him escaping from justice if he was granted the relief. The court had earlier rejected the bail plea of Shah after the Enforcement Directorate said it was probing whether he had received money from "enemy countries" like Pakistan to promote terrorism in India. Wani was arrested by ED on August 6 and is currently in judicial custody. (ANI)