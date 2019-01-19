Money laundering: Delhi court extends interim protection to Vadra's close aide

The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Saturday extended interim protection from arrest till February 6 to Manoj Arora, an alleged close aide of businessman Manoj Arora, in connection with a money laundering case against him.

Last week, the court had granted Arora interim protection from arrest.

On January 5, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved Patiala House Court seeking an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Arora.

The agency had alleged that Arora indulged in money laundering practices and failed to appear for hearing despite repeated summons.

In its plea, the ED claimed that Arora arranged funds for Vadra's undeclared assets overseas. It further alleged that proceeds of the crime were used to channelise funds from the United Arab Emirates. The ED had also sought a red corner notice against Arora to prevent him from fleeing India. (ANI)