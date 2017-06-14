Money laundering: Jain brothers' bail plea in Delhi court today

[India], June 14 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Wednesday will hear the bail plea of businessmen Surendra Jain and Virender Jain in connection of with Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case.

Earlier in May, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against the two Delhi-based brothers in connection with its probe into the money laundering case and attached their agricultural land.

The chargesheet filed against the Jain brothers by the Enforcement Directorate stated their alleged involvement in a black money racket being run through shell companies.

The probe agency has also attached agricultural land worth Rs 1.12 crore belonging to the brothers in Bhatti village, with that the amount of property attached so far is estimated to be worth Rs 65.82 crore. Both the brothers were later send to jail in connection with the case. The Enforcement Directorate had identified at least 90 shell firms in this case.(ANI)