Money, muscle power won't work in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

[India], December 09 (ANI): On the eve of the first phase of Gujarat election, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi again trained his guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the money and muscle power would not work in these polls.

"We are very confident of our win and I am not worried. I am pretty certain that Congress is going to win here. There is a definite undercurrent. They will use money and muscle power but that is not going to work," Rahul said here on Friday night.

The Congress scion also took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for only talking about himself and not about the development in Gujarat in his election rallies. "Prime Minister is neither talking about the future of Gujarat, nor BJP's 22 years of tenure. He is only talking about himself. There are many questions which the people of Gujarat have asked but they (BJP) didn't answer any," he added. The first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections will be held on Saturday for 182 assembly seats. Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will be held in the first phase while polling in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. The crucial elections are being seen as prestige battle for BJP, which has been ruling the state for last 22 years, and litmus test for the Congress. (ANI)