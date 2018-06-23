Monsoon arrives in Odisha

[India], June 23 (ANI): It's official. Monsoon is finally here for Odisha with weathermen predicting one or two spells of rain and thunderstorm activity for the capital city over the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the city witnessed cloudy sky during the daytime.

Speaking to ANI, India Meteorological Department, H.R Biswas, said, "During the next two or three days, the monsoon is likely to advance over some more parts of Odisha."

"One or two spells of rain and thunderstorm are likely to occur in Bhubaneswar during the next 24 hrs," he added.

However, the rains brought relief to the residents as the capital city has been recording a temperature of more than 43 degrees for the past few days, causing severe heat wave condition in the city. (ANI)