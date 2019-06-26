Monsoon covers all of Maharashtra, moves to south Gujarat, MP

New Delhi: The south-west monsoon on Tuesday covered all of Maharashtra on Tuesday and has further advanced into some parts of south Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, an India Meteorological Department official said.

"While entire Maharashtra has been covered, monsoon has now advanced into south Gujarat and southern part of Madhya Pradesh. However, there won't be any further progress as it lacks strength," Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD Pune, said.

"Further progress may happen at the end of this month," he said.

Heavy rains are expected at isolated places on Wednesday in Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, and some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalseema, Vidarbha, the IMD said.