Monsoon effect: Villagers forced to travel via boat in Chhattisgarh

[India], June 13 (ANI): Monsoon this year has had an adverse effect on Chhattisgarh's Timed village as locals, are being forced to travel via boats while putting their lives at risk.

The locals said the situation would not have worsen if the bridge in the vicinity was constructed on time.

As an alternative, the villagers were provided with a temporary culvert to accommodate, however, that too collapsed following the incessant rains.

Now with no other options left, the locals of the village are forced to cross the Indravati river on small boats.

"We are left with zero connectivity now. We don't even have mobile network due to heavy rains. The construction of bridge started four years ago. However, it's still in initial stages and I don't think it will be ready anytime soon," a local told ANI. To add on, the water level of Indravati River has increased due to rainfall making it more dangerous for villagers to commute through boats. "The state government needs to come up with a solution soon. Also, they should provide some security as the villagers' lives are at risk," another person added. Monsoon has already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and North-East. However, the southwest monsoon's advance towards northern India might get stalled for a few days, according to the weather department. (ANI)