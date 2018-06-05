Monsoon expected to hit Maharashtra by June 6

[India], June 05 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that monsoon is likely to reach Maharashtra and surrounding areas by June 6.

Rainfall is expected by June 7.

IMD has predicted normal rainfall for the country, as well as Maharashtra.

"The rainfall will start from June 7, by June 9 there will be extremely heavy rainfall," Ajay Kumar, scientist, Indian Meteorological Department told ANI

"Heavy rainfall from June 8 to June 10 or 11, Konkan area (Thane, Palghar, Greater Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ratnagiri) will receive heavy rainfall," he added.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning on Monday night, causing water-logging and disruption of local train services. Monsoon has already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and North-East and will move up north after Maharashtra. (ANI)