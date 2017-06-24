Monsoon session of Parliament from July 17 to August 11

New Delhi: The month-long monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 17 and end on August 11, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has stated.

Demands for farm loan waivers across states and the contentious ban on cattle slaughter at animal markets could be among the issues that pit the ruling National Democratic Alliance against opposition parties.

The upcoming monsoon session will be the first big test of unity for the opposition, which has renewed its attempts to close ranks against the NDA, both inside and outside Parliament.

It will also be the first Parliament session after the scheduled roll-out of the goods and services tax on July 1. The impact of GST is likely to be discussed in both the Houses.