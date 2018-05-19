Monsoon to hit Kerala early

[India] May 18(ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Friday forecasted that the southwest monsoon will hit Kerala on May 29, three days before the normal onset date.

"The southwest monsoon is expected to set in over Kerala on May 29 with a model error of plus-minus 4 days," said Raviraj Saratape, Assistant Director, IMD.

Earlier in April this year, the IMD had predicted a 'normal' monsoon this year with normal distribution and quantity of rainfall across the country with 96 percent of the long period average with a model error of plus or minus five percent.(ANI)