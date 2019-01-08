Mooknor Coal Mine Collapse: Not correct to connect with mining activity says Meghalaya CM

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): While commenting on the Mooknor coal mine collapse incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday said that the circumstances under which the 2 bodies were found on Sunday were mysterious and it will not be correct to connect it with the mining activity.

"Circumstances under which the 2 bodies were found yesterday were mysterious. These individuals were missing for a long time. It will not be correct for us to connect it with mining activity. Reports are still coming in and the probe is on," said Sangma.

Statement by the Chief Minister comes after another mine-related mishap took place in the state in which two people lost their lives after a coal mine collapsed in Mooknor village. Soon after the incident, S Nongtnger, SP, East Jaintia Hills had said, "It is suspected that boulders hit them while they were trying to extract coal. The investigation is underway to identify the owner of the quarry." Meanwhile, the operation to rescue the miners who have been trapped in a mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills is still underway. Coal India Limited (CIL) on Monday started pumping out water from the old shaft at around 3.30 pm. In 2 hrs, approximately 2,26,800 litres of water was pumped out. Indian Navy divers have put down Under Water Remotely Operating Vehicle(UWROV)&work is in progress. As of Monday, NDRF is coordinating with agencies and providing assistance accordingly. Odisha Fire Service has reported that they stopped pumping from 2 old shafts at 5.30 pm today. Both the pumps were run for 10 hrs each and total water discharge pumped out today is 1,80,000 litres. (ANI)