Moradabad: 8 injured after blast in export factory

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): As many as eight people got injured after a blast occurred in the paint booth of an export factory here on Tuesday.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Mukesh Kumar said that the fire broke out due to a spark which might have occurred because of a short circuit or someone smoking in the factory premises.

Kumar further informed that the injured people were rushed to the hospital by the factory management even before the firemen arrived at the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "We got the information regarding the explosion around 12:50. We immediately sent three fire brigades to douse the fire. After reaching the spot we found out that the blast has occurred in the paint booth. The injured workers were sent to the hospital by the factory management even before we reached the spot."

"Fire did not cause much damage but the blast was so powerful that the surrounding windows were damaged. The blast occurred due to spark in the paint booth which might have generated due to short circuit or someone smoking near the area," Kumar added. The hospital authorities have said that out of eight people admitted, four are critically injured. A detailed investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)