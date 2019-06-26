Moradabad students invent 'sandal-drone' security system for women

[India], June 4 (ANI): Keeping in mind the safety of women, students of an engineering college in Moradabad claim to have invented a sandal-drone security system equipped with GPS.

The project, which they have named 'flying cop and women defence system', works on electric shock and GPS technology to send a distress signal and trigger a drone movement.

One of the students involved in the project, Diwakar Sharma, told ANI, "In India, rape and sexual assaults is a big problem. Hence we have made use of a sandal and drone to create a safety system. The sandal is equipped with a panic button which can be triggered with a mild press during the time of need. With the press of that button, the sandal will generate a shock system which she can use to hit her assaulter."

He also shared details of how it will be connected with the drone and nearby police station. "It will send the location of the girl to her family and police with a message. It will also send a signal to a specially designed drone. Once a distress signal is sent a drone will fly towards the user using the GPS, it will sound an alarm so people who are nearby can come forward to help. The drone will also record video that will help police in their investigation later on." The professor under whose guidance the students completed the project stated that the new technology can be converted into a product for the market. He also said that the college is planning to patent it and provide some girls with a prototype to use it. (ANI)