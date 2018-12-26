Moradabad: Three arrested for murder, rape attempt

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three people in connection with the alleged murder of a specially-abled woman after she resisted a rape attempt.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said that the accused have accepted their crime.

"The accused have accepted their crime and revealed that the lady was specially-abled," Mittal said.

On December 23, a body of an unidentified woman was recovered in a water tank filled inside an under-construction factory at Kalyanpur bypass of Katghar station area.

The woman, who was specially-abled, was allegedly abducted by the three accused. They also tried to rape her but when she resisted she was hit with an iron rod on the head. The accused then left the dead body of the woman in the water tank. (ANI)