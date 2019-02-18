Morale of security forces is high : Rajnath on Pulwama encounter

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Reacting on Pulwama encounter, which broke out today, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the security forces are successfully neutralizing the terrorists and that their moral is high.

“The morale of the security forces is high. They are being successful in neutralising the terrorists,” the home minister said.

Earlier in the day, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pinglan area of Pulwama district.

Four Indian Army personnel, including a Major, were also killed in the encounter that broke out earlier today. The encounter comes four days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack orchestrated by the JeM - a Pakistan-based terror outfit- in Awantipora area of Pulwama. Identities of the two terrorists are being ascertained, and a search operation is being conducted. (ANI)