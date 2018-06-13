More concerned about state's fitness: K'taka CM takes dig at PM's fitness challenge

[India], Jun 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fitness Challenge' while taking a dig at the latter.

In a sardonic reply to the Prime Minister, Kumaraswamy said it is the fitness of Karnataka about which he is more concerned.

"Dear @narendramodi ji I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health. I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime. Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it (sic)," Kumaraswamy wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Kumaraswamy's response came after the Prime Minister nominated him, table tennis player Manika Batra and an entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40 years to take up the fitness challange. "Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit (sic)," Prime Minister Modi wrote on the micro-blogging site, earlier in the day. On May 24, Prime Minister Modi accepted Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's fitness challenge and said he will soon be sharing his own video. The Prime Minister then took to Twitter to respond to Virat's challenge, writing, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit." The #FitnessChallenge was started by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on May 22, when he posted a video of him doing push-ups. In the same video, he threw a challenge at Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan, and badminton champ Saina Nehwal. The Fit India movement was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in March, which has been gaining momentum since then. He even talked about the movement in April's Mann Ki Baat and released a 3D-animated video of himself depicting the 'Trikonasana' posture. (ANI)