More Muslim women should join politics: Swamy

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday said more Muslim women should join politics.

His statement comes in the backdrop of Ishrat Jahan, a petitioner in the triple talaq case, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata.

"Ishrat Jahan is a fearless lady and has taken up a right cause, which is within the Constitution of India. Her courage is an example of Indian women and we welcome her in the BJP. We would like more Muslim women, who identify with India and its history as their own, to join politics. The BJP would welcome them," Swamy said.

He also said that the BJP was only against those Muslims who consider themselves as descendents of Muhammad Ghori and Mahmud Ghazni. "This development is an answer to those who say that the BJP is against Muslims. The BJP has never been against the Muslims. We are for those Muslims who accept that their ancestors were Hindus, which is what DNA studies show. When you claim that you are descendents of Muhammad Ghori and Mahmud Ghazni and proud of Aurangzeb then you don't belong to us; you go to Pakistan," Swamy said. (ANI)