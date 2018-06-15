More opposition parties back Kejriwal's stir

New Delhi: More regional parties have expressed their support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's protest against the Lt Governor with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) being the latest.

JMM'S Working President and former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a tweet, said: "I salute to the fight by Delhi for its rights. The AAP government in Delhi is forced to come on the street for its rights, what kind of democracy is this? Jharkhand is with the people of Delhi and with Kejriwal."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed solidarity with the "elected" Delhi government. "The trend of using the Governor's office for political benefits of the ruling party at the centre, goes against the spirit of the Constitution," he said in a statement. Kejriwal's protest has already been backed by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, along with former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, and actors-turned-politicians Kamal Hassan and Shatrughan Sinha. The Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Communist Party of India were also supporting Kejriwal.