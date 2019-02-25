More parties may join AIADMK alliance

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Feb 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said here on Monday many political parties are likely to be part of electoral alliance with the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said the party is holding talks with the DMDK and others.

He said more parties are likely to join the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and by-elections for the 21 Assembly constituencies.

The AIADMK has stitched electoral alliance with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) till now.

--IANS vj/rs/pcj