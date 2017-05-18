More politicos welcome ICJ order on Kulbhushan Jadav

[India], May 18 (ANI): The decision of the International Court of Justice to stay the execution of Kulbhushan Jadav was applauded by the politicians cutting across party lines.

Former home secretary and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R.K. Singh told ANI, "It's a big victory for us. I must laud the MEA and Sushma (Swaraj). Their decision to go to the ICJ was a good decision. I don't think Pakistan will defy this order, if they wanted to defy this order, they would not have joined the process at all... even if they don't follow the order, their reputation, which is already down the pits, will go down further."

Another BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "It is good news for India and its citizens. And, I would like to thank this government, especially Prime Minister Modi, for the effort taken by the government."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majid Memon said Pakistan would not defy the order as the reputation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his government would be at stake.

"I am glad that we have successfully persuaded the court to accept that India and Jadhav have been denied principles of equity, fair play and natural justice. The court has in fact directed that Pakistan is not going to execute till the conclusion of the proceedings," Memon told ANI.

Earlier, the ICJ stayed the execution and upheld India's right to have consular access to the former naval officer.

Justice Ronny Abraham of the ICJ read out the much-awaited verdict and asserted that the case was indeed debatable, while also adding that the ICJ had prime facie jurisdiction in the case.

Abraham added that under the Vienna Convention, India should have received consular access to seek justice for the former Indian Naval officer.

The only condition under which Jadhav now stands to face execution is if Pakistan does not comply with the ICJ's decision. India can then go to the Security Council, which may then decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the judgement.

The UN charter entails that 'each member of the United Nations undertakes to comply with the decision of the International Court of Justice' and 'if any party to a case fails to perform the obligations, the other party may have recourse to the Security Council.

A Pakistan military court had awarded the death sentence to former Indian naval officer Jadhav on April 10 for alleged "espionage and subversive activities."

However, India, after being denied consular access for 16th time, dragged Pakistan to the ICJ on May 8 for violating the Vienna Convention. (ANI)