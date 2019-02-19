More rains likely in Delhi-NCR

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Thunderstorm and gusty winds could disrupt railway and airline operations in the coming days as western disturbances are expected to bring rains across Delhi and its adjoining region.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, we can expect rains of varying intensity from February 18 to February 22 across the national capital and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

"At present, an active Western Disturbance has approached the Western Himalayas, which would be soon inducing a Cyclonic Circulation over northwestern plains. Due to these systems, Delhi-NCR may receive scattered light to moderate rain and thundershower activities during this week," the organisation added.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are hovering at 13 Degree Celsius and 24 Degree Celsius, while humidity in the region throughout the day will oscillate between 60 per cent to 63 per cent, said India Meteorological Department. Until now, Delhi has received excess rainfall by 112 per cent. On and off good spells of rain were witnessed by Delhi NCR in the season. Most of the rains were in the wake of active Western Disturbances and their induced Cyclonic Circulation over northern plains. On a few occasions, Delhi has received few spells of hailstorm as well. In fact, the national capital saw an intense spell of the hailstorm on February 7. Until now in the month of February, Safdarjung Observatory has recorded 17 mm of rains which is the highest rainfall since 2014. During the last four years, Delhi has not received any significant rainfall. 2017 and 2018 remained dry, 2016 received 1.3 mm, followed by 2015 with 1.8 mm. (ANI)