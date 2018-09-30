'More security personnel killed than naxals under UPA rule'

[India], Sep 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that more security personnel were killed than Naxals under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

"During UPA, more of our jawans were being killed than Naxals, but I am proud to say that we have reversed this situation," the Home Minister said while addressing a gathering here.

Singh also took the occasion to highlight that the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has equipped the armed forces with modern technology to combat infiltrators.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed me the responsibility of maintaining safety and security of the country, the Home Ministry considered using of high-tech solutions for border security. We have set up many control rooms near the border so that our jawans can easily see what is happening near the border and can take actions appropriately," he said. Further elaborating about the initiatives undertaken by his government said, "If one looks closely, no big terror attack has taken place in the country after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power. I thank all the security forces for their efforts in making our country safe for people."(ANI)