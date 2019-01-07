More than 1 crore people lost jobs last year: Congress leader Manish Tewari

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): More than 1 crore people lost their jobs and out of these people 90 per cent belonged to rural areas, said Congress on Sunday.

"40.79 crore people were employed in December 2017 which was reduced to 39.07 crore last year. It means that more than 1 crore people lost their jobs. It is astonishing that more than 80 per cent of those who were unemployed were women and more than 90 per cent of these people belong to rural parts of the nation," said, Congress leader Manish Tewari, while addressing a press conference.

Tewari further informed that the data was from the recently released report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, Tewari said, "Modi government has failed to understand that the distress in society and smooth functioning of the economy does not go simultaneously." He added that during general elections in 2014, PM Modi had promised 'Acche Din', which included 2 crore jobs every year, but India's unemployment rate has increased to 7.4 per cent in December last year. This is the highest in a decade." "Daily wage workers and people running small business suffered the most and these are the same people who were affected by demonetisation," Tewari added.(ANI)