More than 250 terrorists waiting at launch pads across LoC: Army

New Delhi: More than 250 terrorists are active in Kashmir and about the same number are waiting at "launch pads" across the Line of Control to infiltrate into the valley, the army said today.

"About 250-275 terrorists are active in Kashmir valley," General-Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps), Lt Gen A K Bhatt told reporters in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

He said terrorists in groups of 25-30 are waiting at launch pads across the LoC to infiltrate into the valley.

"In the 15 Corps' zone (across the LoC), about 250-270 in groups of 25-30 are at different launch pads," he said. Lt Gen Bhatt said the situation in north Kashmir is better than in the south. "Compared to south Kashmir, there is less number of militants in north and the situation is also better in north Kashmir for which I thank the people, especially the youth, here," he said. Asked whether NSG would be deployed during counter-militancy operations in Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army officer said "yes". "I think NSG will be deployed in Srinagar city along with police".