[India], Feb. 24 (ANI): More than 70 percent voter turnout was recorded in by-elections for Kolaras and Mungaoli assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Kolaras recorded 70.40 percent voter turnout whereas Mungaoli recorded 77.05 percent turnout.

Both the seats, which are part of Shivpuri and Ashoknagar respectively, are considered as Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's bastion.

The results will be declared on February 28. (ANI)