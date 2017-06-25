Mortal remains of CRPF SI Sahab Shukla sent to hometown

[India] June 25 (ANI): Mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector Sahab Shukla, who was killed in a militant attack at Phanta Chowk, Srinagar on Saturday was flown to Delhi on Sunday.

Director General, CRPF, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and senior officials of Ministry of Home Affairs, CRPF and Border Security Force (BSF) placed wreaths as a mark of respect to the supreme sacrifice.

A Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter transported mortal remain of Shukla to his hometown in Ghorakpur, Uttar Pradesh.

K S Bhandari, Inspector General, CRPF accompanied the mortal remains of the Sahab Shukla to his hometown for further handing over to NOK and attend final rites. Shukla sustained fatal injury when two militants armed with AK-47 rifles fired on a CRPF vehicle at Pantha Chowk area near Delhi Public School (DPS) in Srinagar on Saturday evening. (ANI)