Mortal remains of Major Prafulla Ambadas arrive at Nagpur

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): The mortal remains of Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar, who was killed in the ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Keri sector on Saturday, arrived at the Air Force Station in Sonegaon on Sunday evening.

The mortal remains of the braveheart were brought by an IAF AN-32 aircraft, accompanied by Aboli Moharkar, wife of Major Moharkar.

Wreaths were placed in honour of Major Moharkar by IAF, Army, and state government officials.

The mortal remains will be taken to Pavni in Bhandara district, where the last rites are to be performed.

Major Moharkar, along with Sepoy Pargat Singh, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, and Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh were killed after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing when 120 Infantry Brigade, Batallion Area was on patrol, after which the Indian Army retaliated. Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conveyed his condolences to the kin of Major Moharkar, and assured support to them. "Our salutes to Major Prafulla Moharkar from Bhandara, who got martyred giving befitting reply to the enemies during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri sector. Our condolences to his family and friends. We are with them in such tough times," he tweeted. (ANI)