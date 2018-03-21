Mortal remains of Sasikala's husband brought to Thanjavur

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): The mortal remains of convicted All India Anna Dravida Munerta Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala's husband, Natarajan Maruthappa were brought to Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Natarajan Maruthappa passed away at the age of 76 due to multiple organ failures at the Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai on the wee hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sasikala has been granted an emergency parole of 15-days to attend her husband's last rites.

Sasikala is currently serving a four-year imprisonment and is lodged in central prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case. (ANI)