MoS Corporate Affairs leaves for first International Justice Conference.

[Morrocco], Mar. 31 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Law and Justice P.P. Chaudhary embarked on an official visit to Marrakech, Morrocco, for the first International Justice Conference.

The conference is being organised by parliamentary constitutional monarchy Morrocco in celebration of the judicial reforms undertaken by it in 2017.

According to reports, a total of 73 delegations from as many countries and 30 ministers are expected to participate in the conference.

India is also expected to sign MoUs with China, Russia, Qatar and Turkey in connection with judicial reforms. (ANI)