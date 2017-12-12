MoS Defence inaugurates two crucial bridges in Arunachal

[India], December 12 (ANI): Raksha Rajya Mantri (Minister of State for Defence) Dr Subhash Bhamre inaugurated two bridges in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Out of the two, Bhamre first inaugurated the Injupani bridge, a 140-metre long bridge on Roing-Koronu-Paya road, which is a part of Trans Arunachal Highway.

The completion of the Injupani bridge would provide an uninterrupted access between Roing and Tezu, both important district headquaters in Arunachal Pradesh.

Later in the day, the minister then inaugurated the Deopani/ Eze Bridge, which is 300-meter long pre-stressed concrete balanced cantilever bridge over the Eze river at Roing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dedicating both the bridges to the nation, the Minister praised the commendable work being done by Project Udayak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in this region. He appreciated the timely completion of these crucial bridges, which would provide round the year connectivity to the strategic Dibang valley bordering China. Meanwhile, Lieutenant General SK Shrivastava, Director General Border Roads pointed out the hurdles faced by the BRO. Brigadier Rakshvir, Chief Engineer Udayak conveyed his thanks to Raksha Rajya Mantri for inauguration of the bridges. The inauguration programme was attended by the local people including the various local dignitaries. Earlier in the day, the minister arrived Mohanbari Airforce Station in Assam's Dibrugarh and was received by Major General Gajendra Singh, GOC Dao Division and Gp Capt V Ahluwalia, Station Commander, Airforce Station Mohanbari. (ANI)