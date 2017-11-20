MoS Defence pitches for 'zero tolerance' to terrorism

[India] Nov.20 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) Defence Subhash Bhamre on Monday said that there is zero tolerance to the terrorism.

Talking to media, Bhamre said that the India Army is trying to flush out terrorism from the valley, "India has inherent role in ensuring security in the region. Our policy and determination is clear. There is zero tolerance to the terrorism and we are going to stop cross border infiltration of terrorists. Our army is after them and trying to flush out terrorist from the valley."

Bhamre's statement comes a day after the Indian Army called for peace in the valley and urged the local terrorists to give up militancy. General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps Commander Lieutenant General J.S. Sandhu said, "The local terrorists must realise that it is easy to call themselves a Mujahid. But are you a Mujahid, or just a proxy for Pakistan? Come back to the mainstream as this will facilitate return of peace to the valley. We are ready to receive them in an honorable manner." (ANI)