MoS not informed of Quota Bill, claims Congress

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Citing MoS KP Gurjar's written reply to an unstarred Lok Sabha question, Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday claimed that council of ministers is being kept uninformed about major decisions and the government has introduced Quota bill in the Parliament in haste.

Speaking to media persons, Patel said, "Bill (Quota Bill) was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday but in his written reply dated Jan 8, MoS KP Gurjar had said that no such proposal is under consideration. Hence I raised it in the house that the functioning of this government is such that cabinet minister doesn't know about what state minister is doing, a state minister has no idea of what cabinet minister is doing and similarly whatever the Prime Minister is doing is not in knowledge of the other ministers. The same thing also happened during the demonetisation."

"It shows the kind of seriousness behind this bill. They pressed the panic button after failing to form a government in five states. Still, we have supported this. Those who deserve should be benefitted by it," Patel added. Reading out the written reply and the question asked he said, "The question was about whether the government is mulling over the possibilities of providing reservation to the weaker section of general category for education and employment. The reply of the same was given on January 8, which stated that as of present no such proposal is under consideration." The Parliament on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Constitution to make economically-weaker sections of general category eligible for 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha with 165 votes in favour and seven against after a day-long debate, a day after the Lok Sabha passed it with 323 votes against 3 votes. The provision will become law once President Ram Nath Kovind signs it. (ANI)